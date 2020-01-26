-
Cameron Percy shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
Highlights
Cameron Percy's approach to 6 feet leads to birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Percy sticks his 156-yard approach to 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Cameron Percy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.
Percy hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Percy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Percy's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Percy hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
