Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Cink hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cink to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Cink had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Cink missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Cink to 1 over for the round.