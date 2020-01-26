In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Charley Hoffman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his round tied for 7th at 9 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Charley Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 162 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Hoffman hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoffman at 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 7 under for the round.