Tiger Woods shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tiger Woods uses nice second to set up birdie at FarmersIn the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 8th at 9 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Woods got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Woods's 141 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Woods had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Woods got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woods to even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Woods had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Woods had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.
