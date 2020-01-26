  • Tiger Woods shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Tiger Woods uses nice second to set up birdie at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole.