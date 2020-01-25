-
Will Gordon shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Will Gordon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gordon hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
