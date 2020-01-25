Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Wolff's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Wolff chipped in his third shot from 103 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Wolff went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.