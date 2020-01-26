In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day in 72nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Redman's 146 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Redman's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Redman hit his 112 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 570-yard par-5 18th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Redman had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Redman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 2 over for the round.