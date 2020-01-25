In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brandon Wu hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 21st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Wu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Wu's tee shot went 305 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 247 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 71 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wu's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Wu had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.