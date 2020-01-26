In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, and Sung Kang; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Cameron Champ's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Champ's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Champ hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Champ chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Champ's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Champ had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Champ hit his 239 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.