In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Collin Morikawa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Morikawa's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morikawa had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Morikawa went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

Morikawa got a double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.