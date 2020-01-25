-
Ben Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Taylor sinks 16-footer for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Taylor rolls in a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 3rd hole.
Ben Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Taylor hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
