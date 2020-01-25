  • Ben Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Taylor rolls in a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

