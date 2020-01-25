-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Denny McCarthy chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 3rd hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Denny McCarthy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
McCarthy missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, McCarthy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
