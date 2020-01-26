Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 68th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Burns's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Burns had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burns to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 258 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.