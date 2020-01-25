-
-
6-over 78 by Richy Werenski in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Richy Werenski chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a 257 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Werenski got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 5 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 6 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 7 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.