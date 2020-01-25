  • 6-over 78 by Richy Werenski in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski chips in for birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-4 18th hole.