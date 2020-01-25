In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 257 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Werenski got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 5 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 6 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 7 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 6 over for the round.