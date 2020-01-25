  • Jon Rahm delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm hits his 202-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Jon Rahm throws dart to set up birdie at Farmers

