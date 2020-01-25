-
Jon Rahm delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm throws dart to set up birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm hits his 202-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and finished the round bogey free. Rahm finished his round in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Jon Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm sank his approach from 111 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Rahm hit his 95 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.
