In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Trey Mullinax hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 1 over for the round.

Mullinax's tee shot went 309 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mullinax's 162 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Mullinax had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

Mullinax missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Mullinax went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Mullinax had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 5 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Mullinax's 154 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.