-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Maverick McNealy sinks 18-footer for birdie at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy drains an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 20th at 5 under Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNealy at 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, McNealy's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.