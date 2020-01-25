In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Robby Shelton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Shelton got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Shelton's his second shot went 23 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Shelton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Shelton at even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Shelton's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Shelton's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Shelton had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green eighth, Shelton suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.