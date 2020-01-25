-
Strong putting brings Talor Gooch an even-par round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Talor Gooch went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
