-
-
Joaquin Niemann putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sebastian Cappelen, J.B. Holmes, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, Tiger Woods, Harry Higgs, Sung Kang, Matthew NeSmith, Tyler McCumber, Patrick Reed, and Zack Sucher are tied for 6th at 7 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Joaquin Niemann hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.