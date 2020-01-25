In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sebastian Cappelen, Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes, Rory McIlroy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Davis hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Davis got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Davis chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Davis hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.