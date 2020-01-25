-
Zac Blair shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
Zac Blair hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Blair hit his 120 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Blair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blair to even for the round.
