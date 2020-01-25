-
Tyler McCumber posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler McCumber sinks 16-footer for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tyler McCumber jars a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
Tyler McCumber hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCumber finished his round tied for 3rd at 8 under with Sebastian Cappelen, Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes, and Rory McIlroy; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tyler McCumber chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tyler McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.
