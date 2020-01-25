In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Dominic Bozzelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his round tied for 77th at 3 over; Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sebastian Cappelen, J.B. Holmes, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, Tiger Woods, Harry Higgs, Sung Kang, Matthew NeSmith, Tyler McCumber, Patrick Reed, and Zack Sucher are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Bozzelli got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Bozzelli had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 3 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 3 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bozzelli's his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Bozzelli's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th. This moved Bozzelli to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bozzelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Bozzelli to 6 over for the round.