Max Homa rebounds from poor front in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Max Homa hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Homa finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 9 under.
Max Homa got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Homa got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Homa's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Homa hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
