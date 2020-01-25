-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 22nd at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Im chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Im got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Im to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Im's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
