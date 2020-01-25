Chase Seiffert hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 78th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

Seiffert hit his tee shot 276 yards to the fairway bunker on the 454-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Seiffert missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Seiffert to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Seiffert went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Seiffert to 5 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 6 over for the round.