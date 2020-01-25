-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Spaun's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
