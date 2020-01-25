In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, NeSmith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, NeSmith's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.