Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rodgers hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.