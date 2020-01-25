Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sebastian Cappelen, J.B. Holmes, Rory McIlroy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Smith missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Smith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Smith went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.