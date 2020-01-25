-
-
Cameron Smith shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith sticks approach to set up birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Smith lands his 91-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sebastian Cappelen, J.B. Holmes, Rory McIlroy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Smith missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 3 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Smith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Smith went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.