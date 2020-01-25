Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 8th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Tom Hoge hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Hoge hit his 87 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.