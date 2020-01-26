In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Hossler's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hossler's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Hossler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Hossler had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 1 over for the round.