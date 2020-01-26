Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 second, Reed went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Reed hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reed had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Reed's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Reed missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Reed's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Reed's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Reed had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.