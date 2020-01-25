  • Sebastian Cappelen shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen hits his 143-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Sebastian Cappelen cards opening birdie at Farmers

