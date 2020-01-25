-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastian Cappelen cards opening birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen hits his 143-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Sebastian Cappelen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Cappelen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cappelen at even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Cappelen hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
