Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Bramlett at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bramlett's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bramlett hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Bramlett's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.