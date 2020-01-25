Grayson Murray hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Murray chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Murray had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Murray's 185 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Murray hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Murray to even for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Murray's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.