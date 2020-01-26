-
-
John Huh comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2020
John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Huh finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, John Huh had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Huh's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Huh missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Huh to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.