Harris English shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Harris English hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 68th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, English's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
English got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, English hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, English's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 over for the round.
