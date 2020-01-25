Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Dahmen at even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Dahmen's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Dahmen had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.