In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jordan Spieth hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

Spieth got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Spieth went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Spieth got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.