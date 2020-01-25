In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sebastian Cappelen, J.B. Holmes, Rory McIlroy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, An reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, An had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 3 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, An hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 5 over for the round.