Harry Higgs putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Higgs chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Rory McIlroy, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Harry Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Higgs hit his 88 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
