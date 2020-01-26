In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Zack Sucher hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Sucher chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Sucher's 178 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Sucher hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Sucher stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sucher to 4 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sucher to 5 under for the round.

Sucher hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Sucher to 6 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Sucher's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

Sucher got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Sucher to 3 under for the round.