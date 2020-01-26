Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Tringale had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Tringale's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Tringale's 201 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.

Tringale missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.