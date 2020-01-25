-
Chris Baker shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Baker birdies No. 3 at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Chris Baker hits his 192-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chris Baker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sebastian Cappelen, Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes, Rory McIlroy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Baker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
Baker's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
Baker got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Baker to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Baker hit his 100 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.
