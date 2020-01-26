  • Keegan Bradley shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Keegan Bradley lands his 164-yard approach on the green and one-hops it in for eagle at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley one-hops it in for eagle at Farmers

