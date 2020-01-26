-
Keegan Bradley shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley one-hops it in for eagle at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Keegan Bradley lands his 164-yard approach on the green and one-hops it in for eagle at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Bradley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Bradley sank his approach shot from 127 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
