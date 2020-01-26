Russell Knox hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ, and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Russell Knox's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Knox hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Knox's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

Knox tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 3 under for the round.