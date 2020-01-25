  • Mark Anderson shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Mark Anderson chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
    Mark Anderson chips in for birdie at Farmers

