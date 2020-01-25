-
Mark Anderson shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Anderson chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Mark Anderson chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
Mark Anderson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Anderson had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Anderson hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Anderson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
