Mark Anderson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Anderson had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Anderson hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Anderson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.