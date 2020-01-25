In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Matsuyama's 214 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Matsuyama hit his 75 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.